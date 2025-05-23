



Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat, during his visit to Solar Industries in Nagpur, underscored the critical importance of indigenous defence systems for India’s preparedness in future wars.





Dr. Kamat highlighted the growing and indispensable role of the private sector in strengthening the nation’s defence capabilities, stating that achieving the objectives of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and enhancing combat strength necessitates a strong push for indigenous defence manufacturing.





He reviewed the manufacturing processes at Solar Industries, a leading private defence manufacturer, and expressed satisfaction with the performance of DRDO-developed weapon systems deployed in recent conflicts, particularly referencing their use and effectiveness during operations against Pakistan.





Dr. Kamat noted that India’s indigenous weapons systems had outperformed Chinese-made systems used by Pakistan, as demonstrated in Operation Sindoor. He emphasised that while the results were encouraging, it was vital to draw lessons from recent conflicts to further improve and modernise India’s arsenal, especially in light of evolving warfare trends such as drone technology and electronic warfare.





The DRDO chief outlined ongoing efforts to develop advanced systems, including missiles, air-based and naval weapons, and sophisticated sensors—particularly those for drone detection and neutralisation. He expressed confidence that several of these systems would be inducted into service within six months to a year, significantly boosting the Indian armed forces’ capabilities for future conflicts.





Dr. Kamat also mentioned key upcoming projects in advanced stages of development or trials, such as the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPA-TGM), Vertically Launched Short-Range Surface-To-Air Missile (VLR-SAM), heavy-weight torpedoes, precision-guided munitions, and a range of advanced land and sea mines.





Satyanarayan Nuwal, Chairman of Solar Industries India Ltd, echoed these sentiments, stressing the rapidly changing nature of warfare as seen in recent global conflicts.





He highlighted the development of five types of Nagastra drones, with Nagastra-1 already deployed in the India-Pakistan conflict and newer variants in trial phases. Nuwal also pointed to the indigenous Pinaka weapon system as a cost-effective game changer, reaffirming the private sector’s commitment to investing in defence innovation and responding swiftly to national security needs.





Dr. Kamat’s visit and statements reinforce the strategic imperative of self-reliance in defence, the effective collaboration between public and private sectors, and the ongoing modernisation of India’s military capabilities to address emerging security challenges.





Based On ANI Report







