A Pakistani JF-17 fighter jet, developed by China with an array of Chinese/Russian Weapons





The 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the largest arms show in the nation, will take place from Sept 28 to Oct 3 in Guangdong province's Zhuhai, its organizing committee said on Friday afternoon.





The organizing committee announced the date in a brief statement without giving other details.





The biennial event was originally scheduled to open in November 2020 in Zhuhai, but the organizing committee announced last October it decided to postpone the air show due to the impact of COVID-19.





The committee explained the postponement was made because the COVID-19 pandemic is still haunting the globe, noting the move is out of consideration for participants' health, travel convenience and the event's quality.





The China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, popularly known as the Zhuhai Air Show, is one of the largest defence exhibitions in the world and the only regular occasion for members of the public to closely observe Chinese weapons, especially those designed for export purposes.





The Chinese Air Force usually sends its best hardware, such as the J-20 stealth fighter jet and Y-20 strategic transport plane, to stage flight performances at the air show. State-owned space conglomerates also use the exhibition to display their newest carrier rockets and spacecraft.





The 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition was held in November 2018, attracting more than 400,000 visitors. A total of 770 companies from 43 countries and regions showed their technologies, products or services at the 6-day event.







