



The DGCI the oral drug, drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients, the defence ministry said earlier this month





New Delhi: On Monday, the first batch of anti-COVID drug 2-DG, developed by the DRDO, will be released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Around 10,000 doses will be distributed to some hospitals in the national capital.





The drug developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) which is a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad.





The DGCI the oral drug, drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients, the defence ministry said earlier this month. The approval of the drug has come at a time when India is grappling with a record-breaking wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has stretched the country's healthcare infrastructure to its limit.





On May 8, said the clinical trials of the drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), showed that it helps in a faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.







