



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Trinidad and Tobago marked a significant moment in the strengthening of diplomatic and cultural ties between India and the Caribbean nation.





The visit, part of a broader five-nation tour from July 2 to July 9, 2025, was highlighted by a ceremonial welcome, vibrant cultural exchanges, and a special dinner hosted by Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar.





Upon arrival at Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain, PM Modi was greeted with a ceremonial Guard of Honour. The reception was attended by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, 38 ministers, and four Members of Parliament, reflecting the importance Trinidad and Tobago placed on this historic visit.





The atmosphere was festive, with local citizens and members of the Indian diaspora welcoming PM Modi with traditional music, dance, and performances that celebrated the shared heritage between the two nations.





A key highlight of the visit was the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. The meal was served on Sohari leaves, a practice of deep cultural significance in Trinidad and Tobago, especially among those of Indian descent. Serving food on Sohari leaves is a tradition observed during festivals and special occasions, symbolising respect for heritage and community values. PM Modi acknowledged this gesture, noting its importance in connecting the Indian diaspora to their ancestral roots.





During the dinner, PM Modi presented Kamla Persad-Bissessar with a replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and holy water from the Saryu River and the Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj. These gifts were symbolic of the spiritual and cultural bonds that unite India and Trinidad and Tobago, underscoring the reverence for shared traditions and values.





Both leaders addressed the Indian community in Port of Spain, with Kamla Persad-Bissessar expressing admiration for PM Modi’s leadership. She described him as a “transformational force” who has modernized India’s economy and governance through visionary initiatives. Her remarks highlighted the pride and inspiration PM Modi’s visit brought to the Indo-Trinidadian community, whose ancestral ties to India remain strong.





PM Modi, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and emphasised the enduring friendship between the two countries. He acknowledged the contributions of the Indian diaspora to Trinidad and Tobago’s society and reaffirmed India’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations.





The visit included a packed schedule of official engagements, such as an address to a joint assembly of Trinidad and Tobago’s parliament and the signing of several memoranda of understanding. The focus areas for enhanced cooperation included digital finance, renewable energy, health, and information technology. These initiatives are expected to further strengthen economic and technological collaboration, benefiting both nations.





PM Modi’s visit to Trinidad and Tobago was marked by warmth, cultural celebration, and a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted ties between the two countries. The ceremonial welcome, the culturally significant dinner, and the engagement with the Indian community all contributed to a memorable and impactful state visit. The emphasis on shared heritage, mutual respect, and forward-looking cooperation sets a strong foundation for the future of India-Trinidad and Tobago relations.





