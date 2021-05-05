



Battlegrounds Mobile India will be the new name of PUBG Mobile in India. PUBG Mobile, a popular battle royale game, was banned by the Indian government in September last year, along with dozens of other Chinese apps and games. The game’s relaunch could be imminent as Battlegrounds Mobile India





PUBG Corporation, the company behind the game, has also announced plans to hire 100 employees and invest $100 million in India.





Popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile could be returning to India soon, but with a new name. According to teasers published by the game’s developers, it could be called Battlegrounds Mobile India, an India-exclusive version of the game.





PUBG Mobile India’s Facebook and YouTube pages have already changed the name to Battlegrounds Mobile India, making the name change more likely.





The company had posted a short teaser on its YouTube channel but has since made it private. A Twitter user managed to take screenshots of the video before it was made private.





However, the Battlegrounds Mobile India rebranding is still live on the company’s Facebook and YouTube pages.





The PUBG Mobile India Ban Timeline





PUBG Mobile was banned in September last year since Tencent, a Chinese company, held the license for the game. The ban was a result of heightened tensions between India and China.





The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile along with over a hundred other Chinese apps and games with concern over 'prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order', by the Indian government.





Since then, PUBG’s developers Krafton Inc., have revoked Tencent’s licence. The game will launch under PUBG Corporation’s own name instead.





PUBG Mobile India Not Approved By The Indian Government, Yet – But It Might Not Need Any Permission



However, it is worth noting that the Indian government has not approved the game’s launch in India yet. In a reply to a right to information (RTI) query by information technology policy portal Medianama, the Indian government said it “does not grant permission for starting of any websites/mobile apps/service”.





While this means that PUBG Mobile India does not have the permission to launch again, it could also mean that the game does not actually need approval before launch from the Indian government – going by the Indian government’s response.





This could be the case especially if the game is launched under a new entity – in this case, PUBG Corporation – instead of Tencent Games.







