'Akshay Kumar Was So Impressed', Say BSF Officials A Day After Actor's Visit
Akshay Kumar was impressed by the library that the BSF set up at a remote area in Bandipora. Akshay Kumar Thursday spent a "memorable day" with the BSF Jawans in Bandipora and donated ₹1 crore for the construction of a school there
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar spent Thursday with Indian Border Security Force Jawans at Tulail camp in Jammu and Kashmir. The actor has already shared some snippets of his "memorable day" on his social media accounts and described the experience as "humbling". The actor has also donated ₹1 crore for a school building at Bandipora which will be named after his father Hari Om. According to BSF officials, the actor was impressed with the library that has been built there for the children of the Jawans that he decided to donate the money for the construction of the school.
Thank you, wrote Akshay Kumar aka Akshay Hari Om Bhatia
Visiting the library that BSF has put up for the children of Jawans was part of the actor's itinerary
