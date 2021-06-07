



One of the BSF troops sustained an injury on his head, following which he was taken to a Govt Hospital in Hili. His condition is said to be presently stable





New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday (June 6, 2021) said that some of its troops were assaulted by cattle smugglers along the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur district on Saturday night.





The BSF stated that its troops detected movement of 8-10 cattle smugglers along with cattle coming from the Indian side along the bank of Chhoti Jamuna river with an intent to cross the cattle towards the Bangladesh side.





Subsequently, the BSF troops challenged the smugglers to stop, but the trans border cattle smugglers aggressively encircled and assaulted them with sticks during which one of the BSF troops sustained an injury on his head.





The injured BSF personnel was taken to a Govt Hospital Hili for medical treatment and his condition is said to be presently stable.







