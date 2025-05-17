



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to deliver twelve Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2025, with the first aircraft expected within the next couple of months. This development comes as GE Aerospace has begun supplying the crucial F404-IN20 engines needed for the indigenous fighter program. The delivery timeline aligns with HAL's expanding order book and production capabilities, reflecting the growing momentum in India's defence manufacturing sector amid regional security challenges.





Delivery Timeline And Engine Procurement





HAL has confirmed that it expects to deliver the first TEJAS MK-1A to the Indian Air Force within the next couple of months, with plans to complete the delivery of 12 aircraft during 2025. This significant milestone follows the commencement of engine deliveries from GE Aerospace, which handed over the first F404-IN20 engine to HAL representatives in the United States on March 25, 2025. The engine was expected to arrive in India in April 2025 following inspections and checks, marking a critical step in the aircraft production process.





The procurement of these engines represents GE Aerospace's second major contract with HAL for the TEJAS program. Previously, GE had delivered 65 F404-IN20 engines for the earlier TEJAS MK-1 program, after which the production line was shut down due to no additional orders. The current order of 99 engines placed in 2021 necessitated restarting the dormant production line, a process that faced challenges due to supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these obstacles, GE Aerospace successfully revived the manufacturing process, enabling them to meet HAL's requirement for 12 engines in 2025.





Production Challenges And Solutions





The resumption of engine production involved complex logistics and supply chain management. According to Shawn Warren, General Manager of Combat and Trainer Engines at GE Aerospace, the company had to re-engage with its global supply chain after a five-year dormancy period. To overcome the challenges posed by pandemic-related disruptions, GE implemented its proprietary lean operating model called Flight Deck, which helped identify solutions to improve manufacturing processes and turnaround times. This strategic approach has enabled GE to meet its delivery commitments, thereby supporting HAL's aircraft production schedule.





The TEJAS MK-1A: Advanced Features and Capabilities





The TEJAS MK-1A represents a significant advancement over previous versions of the indigenous fighter aircraft. It is classified as a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter jet featuring enhanced combat capabilities, improved survivability, and greater operational efficiency. The aircraft is equipped with advanced radar systems and sophisticated self-defence capabilities, positioning it as a formidable addition to the Indian Air Force's fleet.





These technological enhancements make the MK-1A variant substantially more capable than the baseline TEJAS MK-1, which is already in service with the IAF. The incorporation of modern avionics, weapons systems, and improved maintainability features ensures that the aircraft meets contemporary warfare requirements. As India continues to prioritise indigenous defence manufacturing under its Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative, the TEJAS MK-1A represents a significant achievement in the country's aerospace capabilities.





HAL's Expanding Order Book And Financial Outlook





HAL's order book has shown remarkable growth over the past year. According to the information provided in the user query, as of April 2025, HAL's order book stands at approximately ₹1.89 lakh crore, representing a substantial increase from ₹94,000 crore during the same period last year. However, earlier projections from February 2025 indicated that HAL's order book was expected to reach around ₹2.5 lakh crore by the end of the 2025-26 fiscal year.





In February 2025, HAL's Chief Managing Director Dr. DK Sunil had stated that the company was actively pursuing major contracts, including orders for 97 TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets and 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH). These two orders alone were expected to add ₹1,30,000 crore to HAL's order book. Additionally, HAL was anticipating orders for Su-30 upgrades, Indian Multi-Role Helicopter design and development, and regular Repair and Overhaul orders, with the total order accretion for the next 12 months estimated at ₹1,65,000 crore.





Revenue Growth And Future Orders





HAL projects revenue growth of 8 to 10 percent for the financial year 2025-26, indicating a positive outlook despite global economic challenges. The company is anticipating several significant orders in the near future, including contracts for an additional 97 TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets, 143 Advanced Light Helicopters for the Indian Air Force, and 10 Dornier aircraft for the Indian Navy. These potential orders are estimated to be worth approximately ₹1.25 lakh crore, which would further strengthen HAL's financial position.





Production Expansion Plans And Capital Expenditure





To meet the increasing demand for its aircraft and helicopters, HAL has established dedicated production lines for the TEJAS MK-1A in Bengaluru and Nashik. This dual-facility approach is crucial for achieving the required production rates to fulfil current and anticipated orders. The company has recognised the need to expand its manufacturing capacity further, with particular emphasis on enhancing the production capabilities at its Nashik facility in Maharashtra.





HAL's commitment to scaling up production is evidenced by its planned capital expenditure of ₹14,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore over the next five years, translating to an annual investment of approximately ₹3,000 crore. This investment aligns with HAL's statement from February 2025 that it was already investing ₹2,500 crore annually in research and development. These substantial investments underscore HAL's dedication to strengthening India's indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities and ensuring timely delivery of defence platforms to the armed forces.

sector stocks.





Conclusion





HAL's planned delivery of 12 TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force in 2025 represents a significant milestone in India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities. The commencement of engine deliveries from GE Aerospace has enabled HAL to proceed with its production schedule, with the first aircraft expected to be ready within the next two months. This development occurs against the backdrop of HAL's expanding order book, which has doubled in value over the past year, and ambitious production expansion plans.





The geopolitical context, particularly the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor, has created a favourable environment for defence sector stocks, including HAL.





As India continues to prioritise self-reliance in defence manufacturing, HAL's role as the primary aerospace and defence manufacturing enterprise remains crucial to the nation's security infrastructure and technological advancement. With substantial capital expenditure planned for the next five years, HAL appears well-positioned to meet the increasing demands of the Indian armed forces while contributing to the growth of India's aerospace capabilities.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







