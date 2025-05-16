



Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025-which claimed the lives of 26 people, mainly Hindu tourists-tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply. India accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism and launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).





The operation resulted in the destruction of significant terror infrastructure and inflicted heavy losses on Pakistan, including the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).





Indian strikes also damaged several Pakistani airfields and military assets, with reports indicating that around 20% of Pakistan Air Force infrastructure was affected and several war jets destroyed.





In retaliation, Pakistan conducted cross-border shelling across the Line of Control (LoC), attempted drone attacks, and targeted Indian military installations.





This led to further escalation, with India launching coordinated counterattacks that damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and additional airfields in Pakistan. The conflict marked a significant intensification, including the first large-scale drone battle between the two nuclear-armed nations.





Amidst mounting international concern and calls for restraint, both countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10, following hotline communications between their respective military leaderships.





The ceasefire brought a temporary halt to the direct military exchanges, but the underlying tensions remained unresolved.





In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a public offer to engage in peace talks with India, but with the explicit condition that the dialogue must focus on the Kashmir issue.





Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday (May 15 2025) extended an offer of dialogue to India, expressing his government’s willingness to engage “for peace”, but tied the proposal to the Kashmir issue, insisting it remain central to any future talks.

“We are ready to talk with it [India] for peace,” Shehbaz said during a visit to the Pakistan Air Force base in Kamra, Punjab, PTI reported.

India has reaffirmed its unwavering position on Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on May 13: “Sometimes, the Kashmir issue is brought up. The only thing that remains to be discussed on Kashmir is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. We are open to discussing that with Pakistan. I want to spell out our position very clearly... the government’s position is very, very clear.”, the PTI report further added.





Addressing Pakistan Air Force personnel at Kamra air base, Sharif emphasised that any roadmap to peace must address Pakistan’s concerns regarding Kashmir, signalling a diplomatic opening but also reiterating long-standing Pakistani positions.





India, however, maintained its firm stance that Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh, are integral and inalienable parts of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation following Operation Sindoor, reiterated that any future talks with Pakistan would be limited strictly to the issues of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





PM Modi warned that Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism would ultimately be self-destructive and insisted that the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure was a non-negotiable prerequisite for lasting peace.





As of now, India has not officially responded to Shehbaz Sharif’s offer for talks. The situation remains tense, with both sides holding to their respective positions: Pakistan seeking dialogue centred on Kashmir, and India insisting that the focus must be on countering terrorism and discussing PoK.





The brief but intense conflict has underscored the fragility of peace in the region and the deep-seated mistrust that continues to hamper diplomatic engagement between the two neighbours.





