



Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria's trip to Bangladesh comes two months after Army Chief Gen MM Naravane visited to the country





New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday began a three-day visit to Bangladesh to further expand military cooperation between the two countries.





The visit by the Chief of Air Staff to Bangladesh came over two months after Army Chief Gen MM Naravane travelled to the country.





“Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC arrived in Dhaka today for a 3-day visit on invitation of COAS, Bangladesh Air Force,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka tweeted.





It is his second visit to Bangladesh as Chief of the Air Staff.





The Air Chief Marshal is scheduled to hold extensive talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart on ways to deepen military ties between the two countries.





He is scheduled to meet several other senior military officials, sources said.





There has been a flurry of visits between the two sides in the last six months notwithstanding the Coronavirus pandemic.





The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





In reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to liberation of Bangladesh.





Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the “Mukti Bahini” on December 16, 1971 that paved way for the birth of Bangladesh.







