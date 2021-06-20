



IAF chief said, 'Everything is being monitored as far as post-Galwan incident is concerned. We are evaluating the ground report and taking actions accordingly'





On Saturday, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, at the combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, said that the Air Force is monitoring the ground reality at Galwan Valley. The combined graduation parade is an event that marks the completion of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force.





Galwan Attack





Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria informed, "Everything is being monitored as far as post-Galwan incident is concerned. We are evaluating the ground report and taking actions accordingly.'' IAF chief RKS Bhadauria on India-China border dispute said, 'Talks are on for next round.'





Informing about the deployment strategy, Air Chief Marshal said, "The current deployment is based on the level of requirement post-Galwan. And, it varies depending upon the situation. But, there is a basic increment in deployment and total deployments will particularly vary for the Air Force".





Brushing away the rumours that the Air Force lost its power post-Galwan, Bhadauria said, "Airforce has not lost its power past one year of Galwan incident. Those are false information. Despite the fact that there are China's infrastructure and more deployment of Chinese Forces at the border, we have monitored these reports and have deployed our forces that are more capable than before."





China Technology In S-400





When asked about the S-400 air defence missile, Bhadauria informed, "S-400 doesn't have Chinese technology. The fact that it shouldn't be used is insubstantial".





S-400 is an anti-aircraft surface-to-air missile system from Russia. The S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system. The 'Triumf' interceptor-based missile system can destroy incoming hostile aircraft, missiles and even drones at ranges of up to 400 km.





Advanced Technology Is A Key To Air Force





Speaking on the technological advancement in the Air Force in the coming years, Air Chief Marshal said, "All the modifications we do is focused on technological development. We have put a lot of emphasis on networking, digitalization, and automation. Artificial Intelligence (AI) play a very important role in our operations".







