



Lauding India, Kuwait ties, Kuwait's Ambassador's to India Jasem Ibrahem Al Najem has said that it’s a "great story to be told for generations" with relations on the "right track" even as both countries work together with each other amid the Covid pandemic.





Highlighting how India helped his country last year, Alnajem speaking to WION said, “during the pandemic last year, India played a key role by sending a medical team from the army in the first month of the pandemic in April 2020..we received first vaccine amount of 200,000 doses of Covishield. What Kuwait did this year or during pandemic by sending liquid medical oxygen, it’s the same, we are together".





An Air and sea bridge has been established between the 2 countries. Earlier this week, Indian Navy ship Tarkash arrived in Mumbai from Kuwait bringing with it 785 Oxygen cylinders in the 3rd phase of medical supplies. SO far 425 MT of liquid Medical Oxygen and 3800 Oxygen cylinders have arrived in Indian ports during the first and second phase of medical supply.





His comments come even as External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is in Kuwait during which he will meet the political leadership and the significant Indian community members.





Envoy Al Najem said, “Recently Kuwaiti minister of foreign affairs was in Delhi, it’s a healthy thing. Two ministers exchanged 3 calls in 40 days. We are on the right track for this relation". Adding, “pandemic offer opportunity and we have to take it and use this chances to strengthen the relation bilaterally"





He called for cooperation on vaccines. Kuwait gave $40 million to COVAX, with the envoy saying "each country has to play its role in the global fight”.







