



The plan of the Southern Military District’s troop combat training also stipulates the personnel’s participation in international drills with the units of the armed forces of Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Armenia, Algeria, India, Kazakhstan and Pakistan





ROSTOV-ON-DON: The Indra-2021 Russian-Indian joint drills will run at the Prudboi practice range in the Volgograd Region in southern Russia on August 1-15, the press office of the Southern Military District announced on Tuesday.





"The Indra-2021 joint Russian-Indian military drills will take place at the Southern Military District’s Prudboi training ground in the Volgograd Region on August 1-15 this year. The drills will involve about 250 servicemen of the Armed Forces of India and around 250 personnel of the Southern Military District," the press office said in a statement.





This decision was made at a conference of representatives of the Armed Forces of Russia and the Republic of India, the statement says.





