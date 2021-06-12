



Situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and relative calm at the Line of Control (LOC)in Jammu and Kashmir will figure prominently during the three-day Army Commanders’ conference starting here on June 16.





Incidentally, the conference will take place a year after 20 Indian army personnel including the commanding officer on June 15 were killed in a bloody brawl with the Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh. More than 40 Chinese soldiers were also killed but Beijing is yet to officially confirm number of casualties.





Moreover, the conclave comes at a time when the Chinese are conducting their air force exercise comprising fighter jets on their side of the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. Recently, they also conducted large scale army drills in the Tibetan plateau there.





The aerial and ground exercises took place more than 100 km away from the LAC, sources said here. However, given the continuing stand-off at some friction points for the last one year, India is not taking any chances and keeping a watchful eye on the Chinese activities.





More than one lakh troops from both the sides are deployed on the LAC for the last one year since the face-offs began in early May. Eleven rounds of talks between the Corps Commanders of both the sides have taken place so far to defuse tension.





The Army commanders will review their operational preparedness during the conference to deal with any challenge from China, sources said here on Friday.





The top brass will also review the situation on the LOC after India and Pakistan agreed to ceasefire on February 25 this year. No bullet has been fired since then besides nil infiltration bids by terrorists from across the LOC.







