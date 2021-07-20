



Shopian: Indian Army on Monday informed that two terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation which was launched last night based on specific inputs of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.





"Operation Chak Saddiq Khan, Shopian. A joint operation was launched last night based on specific inputs of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Two terrorists were eliminated. Two AKs with eight magazines were recovered," said Northern Command, Indian Army.





Earlier, speaking to ANI, Jammu and Kashmir, DGP Dilbagh Singh also confirmed the operation and said, "Night-long Op at Chuck Sadiqan, Shopian concluded with the killing of top terrorist commander Ishfaq Dar of LeT with another terrorist Majid Iqbal. He was responsible for many terror crime cases incl attacks & killing of police personnel and civilians."







