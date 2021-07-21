



Modi also congratulated his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba and said they will work together to better India-Nepal cooperation, including the fight against Covid pandemic





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, and asserted that both leaders will work together to further enhance the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries, including in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.





Deuba, the 75-year-old President of the Nepali Congress, won a trust vote in the reinstated lower House of Representatives, averting a general election in the Himalayan nation amidst the pandemic.





Deuba, who was appointed as the prime minister on July 12 following the Supreme Court’s intervention, secured 165 votes in the 275-member House on Sunday.





In a tweet, Modi said, “Spoke with Prime Minister @DeubaSherbdr to convey my congratulations and best wishes. We will work together to further enhance the wide-ranging cooperation between India and Nepal, including in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”







