



New Delhi: The countdown for the launch of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 EOS-03 mission commenced on Wednesday morning, informed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





In a tweet, ISRO wrote, "Countdown for the launch of GSLV-F10/EOS-03 mission commenced today at 0343Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota."





Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) will launch Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 0543 Hrs IST on August 12, 2021, subject to weather conditions, informed the official statement by ISRO.





EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.





A 4 metre diameter Ogive-shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV.







