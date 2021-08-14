



Independence Day 2021: First time ever! Connecting Indians from World over to celebrate 75th INDEPENDENCE DAY; see live stream in Virtual Reality 360 degree





A website dedicated to 75th Independence Day celebrations has recently been launched by the Defence Secretary. The platform will connect Indians from world over to celebrate Independence Day and will provide all information regarding activities of the celebrations, including live streaming of main event from Red Fort - All details here





India will be celebrating its 75th year of Independence on Sunday, August 15, 2021 and the entire nation is gripped into patriotic fervour. To mark this momentous occasion, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar had launched a dedicated website for the 75th Independence Day Celebrations 2021 (IDC 2021), , on August 03, 2021.





For the first time ever, this platform, which has been dedicated to 75th Independence Day celebrations, will connect Indians from world over to celebrate the event. As per the information provided by the Ministry of Defence, the mobile app of the IDC 2021 platform will also be launched in the coming days.





Here is all you need to know about IDC 2021 platform:





1. The platform is freely accessible to all and provides update and information regarding activities centred around the IDC 2021.

2. For the first time ever, the platform will live stream the Independence Day Celebrations from the majestic Red Fort on August 15, 2021 in Virtual Reality (VR) 360 degree format. People can use this feature with or without VR Gadget.

3. The platform also provides features like a special IDC Radio, Gallery, Interactive filters, E-books on deeds of Gallantry, 50 years of 1971 victory and Blogs on the Freedom Movement, Wars and War Memorials.

4. Netizens can also logon to know the information related to the Independence Day event including minute-to-minute programme, route map, parking details, RSVP and details of other activities. The programme calendar for all initiatives taken by various ministries to mark the occasion is also available on the platform.

5. Around 40 events are being organised across the country by the Armed Forces and various other segments of Ministry of Defence, including Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

6. Under the unique web-based RSVP system, a QR code will be affixed on each invitation card which is to be scanned by the invitee using his/her smart phone. On scanning the QR code, a web link will be generated through which the invitee will be directed to the web portal. On the portal, invitees can submit their willingness to attend the function.





It can be noted that all the details of the events are available on the website of IDC.







