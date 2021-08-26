



Sameer Dar, the main conspirator of the Pulwama terror attack that shocked the entire nation, is not dead yet. Terrorist Sameer Ahmed Dar, one of the accused in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, is alive and is promoting terrorist organization activities in the Valley. People of the Indian security establishment have given information about this. Earlier it is believed that terrorist Sameer Ahmed Dar was killed in an encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Mohammad Ismail Alvi alias Lambu on July 31.





People in the Indian security establishment have told Hindustan Times that it has now emerged that the second terrorist, Samir Ahmed Dar, who was killed along with terrorist Lambu (a relative of Jaish chief Maulana Masood Azhar) in the July operation, was not Dar but a Pakistani national, Which is yet to be identified.





It is noteworthy that in the month of July, terrorist Lambu was killed in an anti-terrorist operation led by Major General Rashim Bali in the Nagberan-Tarsar forest area of ​​Pulwama. During this, it was also told that terrorist Sameer Dara was also killed. But now according to the latest information that has come out, Ahmed Dar is still alive and is promoting terror by sitting in the valley.





According to security inputs, Lambu, a terrorist killed in an encounter at the hands of security forces, was a resident of Bahawalpur in Pakistan and was one of the main perpetrators of the February 14, 2019 Pulwama attack. Let us tell you that in Bahawalpur itself, the leader of Jaish, Masood Azhar lives in high security and the main operation of Jaish is done from this place.





The second terrorist killed during the encounter was identified as 22-year-old Sameer Dar, a local terrorist from Pulwama who had joined Jaish-e-Mohammed in 2018. However, when security agencies later showed his body to the family, it was confirmed that the second terrorist killed was not Dar. Officials said that on closer examination of the body, even its photographs did not match with the body.







