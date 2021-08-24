Pantsir-S1 air defence system





The Russian-made air defence systems operated by the Syrian military reportedly destroyed 22 missiles fired by Israeli fighters at targets in Damascus and Homs provinces on Friday night.





"At about 23:00 on August 19, six Israeli Air Force tactical fighters from Lebanese airspace struck 24 guided missiles on targets in the Syrian Arab Republic in the provinces of Damascus and Homs. Syria's Buk -M2E and Pantsir-S destroyed 22 missiles," Deputy Head of the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit said at a briefing.





According to him, there were no losses among the Syrian military personnel and the destruction of infrastructure facilities.

Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported earlier that day that Israel carried out an airstrike from Lebanon's capital Beirut, targeting the vicinity of the cities of Damascus and Homs.





Syrian air defence systems destroyed 7 out of 8 missiles fired by Israeli F-16s in July. One missile damaged the building of a research centre in the settlement of Safira in the Aleppo governorate.







