



Kabul: A number of Afghan traders have blamed the Pakistani government for creating hurdles on the Chaman-Boldak transit route, according to a local media report.





After the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, attacks on Pakistan's security posts along the Afghan border have increased.





Despite claims by Pakistani authorities that the Pak-Afghan border was fully secure, instability on the Afghan side seemed to be seeping into Pakistan, the country's vernacular media reported.





The traders called on the related authorities to find an immediate solution for the problems that existed alongside the crossing points of the so-called Durand Line, The Afghanistan Times reported.





While threatening to stop all business activities, an Afghan trader said that Pakistan opens the gates for a very short period with many restrictions.





He added that the neighbouring country allows import and exports, but disallows transit of goods. Another trader said that trade has seen a significant reduction.





Haji Mohammad Yusuf Wafa, the governor of southern Kandahar province, confirmed the problems explained by the Afghan traders. Wafa stated that he shared the problem with the Pakistani officials.







