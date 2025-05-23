



Bangladesh is currently facing heightened political uncertainty as Professor Muhammad Yunus, the chief of the country’s interim government, is reportedly considering resignation due to his inability to function effectively amid deepening political divisions.





According to multiple reports quoting National Citizen Party (NCP) chief Nhid Islam, Yunus has expressed serious concerns about his capacity to govern, citing the failure of Bangladesh’s major political parties to reach a consensus or common ground. Islam, who met Yunus to discuss the swirling rumours, stated that Yunus feels the situation has become untenable and that he cannot fulfill his mandate unless there is political unity.





Yunus, an 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was installed as chief adviser—effectively the prime minister—following a student-led uprising that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government in August 2024.





The military played a pivotal role during this transition, choosing not to suppress the protests and facilitating Hasina’s safe exit from the country. However, Yunus’s administration has recently faced mounting challenges, including escalating tensions with the military and growing demands from political parties for a clear timeline for parliamentary elections.





Reports indicate that the Bangladesh Army Chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, has issued an ultimatum to Yunus, insisting that national elections be held by December and expressing dissatisfaction with the interim government’s actions, particularly regarding the proposed humanitarian corridor to Myanmar’s Rakhine State.





The military has accused the interim administration of side-lining its input on key decisions, further straining relations within the government.





The NCP, whose leadership emerged with Yunus’s support during the February uprising, has urged Yunus to remain in office for the sake of the country’s stability and to honour the expectations of the mass movement that brought him to power.





Nevertheless, Islam acknowledged that if Yunus cannot secure the trust and cooperation of the political parties, there would be little justification for him to continue in his role.





As of now, there has been no official statement from Yunus or his office regarding his resignation, but the political crisis continues to deepen, with widespread speculation and uncertainty dominating the national discourse. The situation remains fluid, with the possibility of Yunus’s resignation looming large as Bangladesh grapples with ongoing political deadlock and mounting unrest.





Agencies







