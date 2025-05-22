



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a forceful warning to Bangladesh amid escalating regional tensions, particularly regarding the strategically crucial Siliguri Corridor—often referred to as the "Chicken's Neck"—which serves as the vital land link between mainland India and its north-eastern states.





Sarma’s remarks come in the context of reports that China is aiding Bangladesh in reviving a World War II-era airbase at Lalmonirhat, situated close to the Indian border and approximately 100 km from the Siliguri Corridor, raising significant security concerns for India.





Sarma directly addressed Bangladesh’s growing interest in the Siliguri Corridor, cautioning that any attempt by Bangladesh to threaten or target this narrow, 22-kilometer-wide land bridge would be met with decisive retaliation.





He highlighted that while India has one vulnerable corridor, Bangladesh possesses two equally, if not more, precarious "Chicken's Necks." The first is a slender strip connecting the Chittagong port to the rest of Bangladesh through an area near Meghalaya, which Sarma emphasized is even thinner and more susceptible than India’s own corridor. The second corridor, though not always explicitly named, is believed to be a narrow stretch in the Rangpur division, linking northern Bangladesh to the rest of the country.





Sarma underscored India’s military capabilities by referencing Operation Sindoor, an operation in which India demonstrated its ability to strike deep into adversary territory, as evidence of its readiness and strength. He dismissed any suggestion that Bangladesh could threaten India militarily, declaring that Bangladesh would need to be "reborn 14 times" before it could challenge India’s might.





The timing of Sarma’s warning is significant. It follows provocative statements from Bangladeshi officials and the circulation of maps by groups in Dhaka depicting a "Greater Bangladesh" that includes parts of India. Bangladesh’s interim chief, Muhammad Yunus, during a recent visit to China, described India’s northeast as "landlocked" and positioned Bangladesh as the "only guardian of the ocean" for the region.





The recent decisive and rather easy military victory against Pakistan which is a stronger adversary than Bangladesh should be an eye opener for the Bangladeshi policy makers before ranting irresponsible inanities to please its new masters China.





Sarma’s message to Bangladesh was unequivocal: any attempt to compromise India’s territorial integrity via the Siliguri Corridor would provoke a swift and forceful response, targeting Bangladesh’s own vulnerable corridors. His remarks were not only a warning but also a clear assertion of India’s strategic advantages and military superiority in the region, intended to deter any hostile ambitions and reinforce India’s commitment to safeguarding its north-eastern connectivity.





Based On ET News Report











