The evolving landscape of modern warfare has cemented the necessity of robust air defence systems. Recent conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, have highlighted the effectiveness of advanced defence shields like Israel’s Iron Dome, prompting countries such as India and the United States to accelerate the development of their own multi-layered air defence networks.





India: Indigenous Innovation With Akashteer And Raksha Kavach





India has rapidly advanced its air defence capabilities, demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, where the Akashteer system played a pivotal role in neutralising a large-scale aerial offensive from Pakistan. Akashteer, developed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), is an automated command and control system that integrates Army and Air Force radars, enabling real-time detection and neutralisation of threats, including drones and missiles, with remarkable precision.





Building on this foundation, India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing Raksha Kavach, a next-generation, multi-layered air defence shield. Raksha Kavach is structured around two core components: surveillance and neutralisation.





The surveillance segment leverages early warning systems, surveillance drones, satellites, and long-range radars to detect and track threats. The neutralisation component integrates hard-kill (missiles, artillery, lasers) and soft-kill (electronic warfare, high-power microwaves) technologies. Notably, the system features the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), and laser-based energy weapons, all coordinated through a central control centre for rapid and effective response.





Raksha Kavach’s design emphasises flexibility and resilience, employing lightweight nanotechnology-based composite materials and advanced software integration. Its multi-domain approach aims to protect not only strategic assets but also soldiers and vehicles, providing instant threat neutralisation across a spectrum of aerial attacks.





Israel: Iron Dome’s Proven Track Record





Israel’s Iron Dome, operational since 2011, is a mobile, all-weather air defence system designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells fired from distances of 4 to 70 kilometres.





The system employs advanced radar and interceptor missiles to track and neutralise threats, prioritising those projected to hit populated areas. Its effectiveness has been widely lauded, with interception rates between 85% and 90% for projectiles posing a real threat.





During intense conflicts, such as the recent war with Hamas, the Iron Dome has managed to intercept thousands of incoming rockets, providing both physical protection and psychological reassurance to Israeli citizens. However, the system has faced challenges when overwhelmed by massive barrages or when confronted with unconventional trajectories, as seen with certain types of rockets.





United States: Ambitious Leap With The Golden Dome





Inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, the United States has announced the Golden Dome project, a next-generation air defence shield with ambitions that extend beyond traditional missile interception. The Golden Dome aims to integrate cutting-edge technologies across land, sea, and space, utilising long-range radars, satellites, and interceptor missiles capable of engaging threats from anywhere in the world, including those launched from space.





The project, spearheaded by the US Space Force, is expected to cost around $174 billion, with the design phase reportedly completed and a four-year timeline for operational deployment. The Golden Dome represents a significant escalation in the scope of air defence, seeking to provide comprehensive protection against a diverse array of modern and emerging aerial threats.





Conclusion





The renewed focus on air defence by India, Israel, and the US reflects the shifting dynamics of warfare, where aerial threats—ranging from drones to hypersonic missiles—demand layered, integrated, and technologically advanced responses.





While Israel’s Iron Dome has set a benchmark for effectiveness, India’s Raksha Kavach and the US’s Golden Dome illustrate the global race to build even more resilient and versatile defence shields, leveraging indigenous innovation and next-generation technologies to secure their skies.





Based On News18 Report







