India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has embarked on one of its most ambitious air defence initiatives through Project Kusha, an indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile system designed to rival the capabilities of foreign systems like the Russian S-400. This comprehensive program represents a critical milestone in India's pursuit of strategic autonomy in defence technology, combining advanced multi-layered interception capabilities with indigenous manufacturing expertise.

The project, spearheaded by DRDO in partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), aims to develop a transportable, long-range surface-to-air missile system featuring at least three types of interceptors with ranges spanning 150 km to 350 km. With prototype development expected within 12-18 months and user trials projected to extend 12-36 months thereafter, Project Kusha positions India to achieve operational deployment by 2028-2029 while potentially securing orders worth ₹40,000 crore.

The system's strategic importance extends beyond mere technological achievement, as it addresses critical gaps in India's multi-layered air defence architecture while reducing dependence on foreign defence systems and establishing India as a potential major player in the global defence export market.





Technical Architecture And Operational Capabilities





Project Kusha represents a sophisticated multi-tiered air defence system engineered to address the full spectrum of modern aerial threats through advanced interceptor technology and integrated command systems. The system's core strength lies in its three-tier interceptor missile configuration, specifically designed to engage threats at varying ranges and altitudes. The M1 interceptor missile provides coverage for threats within a 150-kilometre range, while the M2 variant extends engagement capabilities to 250 kilometres, and the M3 interceptor tackles long-range threats at distances between 350-400 kilometres. This graduated approach ensures comprehensive coverage across short, medium, and long-range threat scenarios, enabling the system to effectively counter diverse aerial platforms including stealth fighter jets, cruise missiles, drones, and precision-guided munitions.





The technological foundation of Project Kusha incorporates advanced long-range surveillance and fire control radars capable of simultaneous detection and tracking of multiple targets across vast operational areas.





These radar systems represent a significant advancement in indigenous sensor technology, providing the system with enhanced situational awareness and rapid target acquisition capabilities essential for modern air defence operations.





The integration of these subsystems creates a cohesive defensive network capable of detecting enemy assets like cruise missiles and stealth fighter jets at approximately 250-kilometre ranges, while larger platforms such as airborne early warning and control aircraft can be engaged at the maximum 350-kilometre range. The system's design philosophy emphasizes transportability and rapid deployment, enabling flexible positioning across diverse geographical terrains and operational requirements.





DRDO's development approach for Project Kusha includes comprehensive integration with existing command and control infrastructures, particularly the Indian Air Force's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS).





This integration ensures seamless coordination between Project Kusha and other air defence assets, creating a unified defensive network that maximizes operational effectiveness while minimizing response times. The system's modular design architecture allows for customization based on specific operational requirements, potentially enhancing its appeal for export markets while maintaining core capabilities across different deployment scenarios.





Summarised Capabilities And Features





Project Kusha aims to deliver a multi-layered, transportable air defence solution capable of neutralising a wide spectrum of aerial threats, including:



Drones Aircraft Cruise missiles Ballistic missiles



The system will feature at least three types of interceptor missiles, each designed for different engagement ranges:



M1 Interceptor: Effective up to 150 km M2 Interceptor: Effective up to 250 km M3 Interceptor: Effective up to 350–400 km



Advanced long-range surveillance and fire control radars will enable the detection and tracking of multiple targets simultaneously. The system will be integrated with the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) for real-time situational awareness and coordinated response.





Development Timeline and Industrial Partnership





The developmental trajectory of Project Kusha reflects a carefully orchestrated timeline designed to balance technological sophistication with operational urgency, involving strategic partnerships between government research institutions and leading defence manufacturers.





The project received formal approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security in May 2022, followed by the Ministry of Defence granting Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) in September 2023 for procuring five squadrons for the Indian Air Force at an estimated cost of ₹21,700 crore. This governmental backing demonstrates the high priority assigned to achieving indigenous air defence capabilities within India's broader strategic defence framework.





Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has emerged as the primary industrial partner in Project Kusha's development, working closely with DRDO to develop critical subsystems including various types of radars and control systems.





According to BEL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain, the company expects prototype development to be completed within 12-18 months, followed by user trials extending 12-36 months. This timeline positions the system for potential operational deployment by 2028-2029, aligning with India's broader defence modernization objectives and strategic planning cycles. The partnership between DRDO and BEL represents a model for future indigenous defence development, combining research institution expertise with manufacturing capability and commercial viability.





The fabrication process demonstrates significant progress toward operational readiness, with DRDO initiating production of five M1 missiles with 150-kilometres range capabilities as of August 2024. Supporting this development, DRDO has placed orders for 20 sets of airframes, 20 sets of rocket motors, 50 sets of kill vehicles (warheads), and comprehensive onboard and ground transceivers for telemetry systems.





These procurement activities indicate substantial advancement beyond conceptual development toward tangible hardware production, with testing scheduled to commence in early 2025. The systematic approach to component procurement and testing protocols reflects mature project management practices essential for successful defence system development.





Comparative Analysis With Existing Systems





Project Kusha's development occurs within the context of India's existing air defence ecosystem, requiring careful analysis of its capabilities relative to current systems and operational requirements.





The system is designed to complement rather than replace existing platforms, creating a layered defensive network that maximizes coverage while maintaining operational redundancy. Compared to the indigenous Akash air defence system, which provides coverage up to 45 kilometres, Project Kusha extends engagement ranges significantly while incorporating more advanced radar and targeting technologies. This range extension addresses critical gaps in medium and long-range air defence coverage that previously required reliance on foreign systems.





The relationship between Project Kusha and the Russian S-400 system reflects India's strategy of maintaining multiple defensive options while reducing foreign dependency. While the S-400 provides proven capabilities with ranges extending to 400 kilometres, Project Kusha offers several strategic advantages including guaranteed supply chain security, indigenous maintenance capabilities, and potential for continuous technological upgrades. The indigenous system also eliminates concerns about technology transfer restrictions or potential sanctions that could affect foreign system operations. Additionally, Project Kusha's development enables India to incorporate specific operational requirements and tactical preferences that might not be addressed in foreign systems designed for different operational environments.





The integration of Project Kusha with existing systems like the Indo-Israeli Barak 8 creates a comprehensive defensive network spanning short, medium, and long-range engagement zones. This layered approach ensures multiple interception opportunities against incoming threats while providing flexibility in engagement tactics based on threat characteristics and operational priorities. The system's capability to integrate with the Indian Air Force's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) enables coordinated responses across multiple platforms while maintaining unified command and control protocols.





Project Kusha's technological specifications position it competitively against international air defence systems including the American Patriot, Russian S-400, and Chinese HQ-9 systems. The system's ability to engage stealth targets and precision-guided munitions provides capabilities comparable to the most advanced international systems while offering the advantages of indigenous production and customization. The multi-tier interceptor configuration provides tactical flexibility that rivals or exceeds many contemporary air defence systems, enabling optimized responses to diverse threat scenarios.





Comparative Analysis: DRDO's Project Kusha Vs Existing Air Defence Systems





Parameter Project Kusha S-400 (Russia) Barak 8 (India/Israel) Iron Dome (Israel) Type Long-range, multi-layered SAM Long-range SAM Medium/Long-range SAM Short-range air defence Developer DRDO (India) Almaz-Antey (Russia) DRDO/IAI (India/Israel) Rafael/IAI (Israel) Deployment (India) Planned: 2028-29 Operational Operational Not in Indian service Max Interceptor Range Up to 350 km (M1: 150 km, M2: 200/250 km, M3: 350 km) Up to 400 km 70–100 km (Barak 8 ER: up to 150 km) 70 km (typically 4–70 km) Target Types Aircraft, stealth fighters, drones, cruise & ballistic missiles, PGMs, AWACS Aircraft, cruise & ballistic missiles, UAVs Aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, anti-ship missiles Rockets, artillery, mortars, UAVs Guidance System RF datalink, advanced radars Active radar, command guidance Active radar homing Radar and electro-optical tracking Kill Probability 80% (single shot), 90% (two missiles) High (varies by missile) High (exact figures classified) Over 90% (for short-range threats) Warhead Fragmentation High-explosive fragmentation Blast-fragmentation Blast-fragmentation Detonation Mechanism Optical proximity fuze Proximity fuze Proximity fuze Proximity fuze System Architecture Three-tiered, multi-interceptor Multi-layered, four missile types Single/interceptor-based Battery-based, mobile Integration IAF air command/control, mobile TEL Mobile, networked Naval/land-based, networked Highly mobile, networked Estimated Cost ₹21,700 crore (approx. $2.6B) ~$5.5B (for 5 regiments to India) Varies (less than S-400) ~$50M per battery Indigenous Content Fully indigenous Imported Jointly developed (India/Israel) Indigenous (Israel) Operational Role Strategic & tactical, supplement S-400, Barak 8, BMD Strategic, area defence Area & point defence Point defence (short-range)





Conclusion





Project Kusha represents a transformative initiative in India's defence development landscape, embodying the nation's commitment to achieving strategic autonomy through indigenous technological capabilities while addressing critical air defence requirements. The system's comprehensive approach to multi-layered air defence, spanning engagement ranges from 150 to 350 kilometres, positions India to address diverse aerial threats while reducing dependence on foreign defence systems. The partnership between DRDO and Bharat Electronics Limited demonstrates effective collaboration between research institutions and manufacturing entities, creating a sustainable model for future indigenous defence development initiatives.





The strategic significance of Project Kusha extends beyond immediate operational capabilities to encompass broader implications for India's defence industrial base and export potential. With anticipated orders exceeding ₹40,000 crore and deployment targeted for 2028-2029, the project represents substantial economic investment in indigenous defence capabilities while creating opportunities for technological spill over into civilian sectors. The system's modular design and advanced capabilities position it competitively in international markets, potentially establishing India as a major supplier of air defence technology to nations seeking alternatives to traditional defence suppliers.





The successful development and deployment of Project Kusha will mark a significant milestone in India's journey toward defence technological self-reliance while enhancing the nation's strategic deterrent capabilities. The system's integration with existing air defence networks creates a comprehensive defensive architecture capable of addressing evolving aerial threats while maintaining operational flexibility across diverse scenarios. As Project Kusha progresses through prototype development and user trials toward operational deployment, it represents both a technological achievement and a strategic investment in India's long-term security and economic development objectives.





