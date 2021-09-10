



In a joint operation of the two security forces; the Indian Army and CRPF, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was caught from the Androosa Khrew area of Awantipora





In a joint operation of the two security forces; the Indian Army and CRPF, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was caught from the Androosa Khrew area of Awantipora in Kashmir. The Awantipora Police Unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday in a released statement that 50 RR Unit of the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) performed a joint cordon and search operation in the Androosa Khrew area of the police district Awantipora.





The police said in the statement, “During the search operation, joint forces observed some suspicious movement in the orchard area which was under cordon." The statement further said, "The joint forces noticed a suspected person who was trying to escape but alert operation parties overpowered the suspect and apprehended him." According to the police, the apprehended terrorist identified himself as Shahid Ahmed Khanday and lives in the Mandakpal village in Khrew. Khanday worked as an active terrorist for the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Several incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession.





A Recent Encounter In Awantipora





Earlier in August, two more terrorists affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit were killed in an encounter in the same locality, Awantipora. This encounter occurred in the midst of a 2am search operation that was launched by the security forces in the Khrew area of Awantipora. The Jammu and Kashmir Police later released a statement in which they stated, “During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given repeated opportunities to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated, leading to an encounter.”





The subsequent morning, the bodies of the two terrorists were recovered from the site of combat. They were identified as Musaib Ahmad Bhat, who lived in Khrew in Pampore and Muzamil Ahmad Rather, who resided in Chakoora in Pulwama. The police said while describing Musaib that “he had a history of terror crime and was involved in planning and executing several terror attacks, including civilian atrocities.” The police further said that he was known to be a part of a “hit squad of Hizbul Mujahideen” for civilian killings in South Kashmir.







