



New Delhi: Indian Naval Ship Airavat arrived at Sattahip, Thailand on Friday with Covid relief material as a part of the ongoing Mission Sagar, an official statement said.





The ship delivered 300 oxygen concentrators based on the requirement projected by the Government of Thailand in its fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.





INS Airavat has been deployed to deliver Covid relief material to South East Asian countries which are battling the pandemic.





Under Mission Sagar (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiated by India, in its current deployment, the ship has delivered Covid relief material to Indonesia and Vietnam prior to arriving in Thailand.





A Landing Ship Tank class vessel, INS Airavat is a part of the Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam under Eastern Naval Command.





The ship is indigenously designed and built to induct military vehicles and cargo onto the adversary shores.







