



INS Nilgiri, the Indian Navy's latest indigenously built stealth frigate, marked a historic milestone as she docked in Chennai on her maiden visit, arriving in the state whose iconic Nilgiri Hills inspired her name.





Symbolising a proud homecoming, this visit established a unique bond between Tamil Nadu’s storied Blue Mountains and the country’s emerging maritime might.





The vessel, commissioned on January 15, 2025, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the lead ship of the advanced Project 17A (P17A) class of stealth guided-missile frigates, forming the vanguard of India’s modernisation drive in naval warfare capabilities.





INS Nilgiri epitomises the nation’s achievements in indigenous shipbuilding, designed locally by the Warship Design Bureau and constructed at Mazagon Dock in Mumbai and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata.





The ship’s engineering, with significant contributions from over 200 indigenous firms per shipyard and a 75% indigenous content, underscores India’s push for self-reliance, or Aatmanirbhar Bharat, in defence manufacturing. This national initiative has fostered innovation, economic growth, and employment, particularly among micro, small, and medium enterprises.





Commanded by Captain Nitin Kapoor, the Commissioning Commanding Officer, INS Nilgiri is manned by more than 27 officers and up to 250 sailors, reflecting the high level of operational capability built into the vessel.





The ship measures 149 metres in length, with a displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes, and is capable of accommodating a crew of 226. Its design employs features to reduce radar cross-section and infrared signatures, contributing to its stealth and survivability in modern naval engagements.





The armament suite is among the most advanced in the Indian Navy, including Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles, eight BrahMos supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles, torpedo launchers, and rapid-fire close-in weapon systems. These provide formidable offensive and defensive reach, allowing the ship to address both conventional and asymmetric threats across India’s maritime area of interest.





Powered by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, the Nilgiri can achieve speeds up to 32 knots and has a range exceeding 5,500 nautical miles at economical speeds, markedly enhancing India’s blue-water operational reach. Integrated Platform Management Systems and modular construction techniques have ensured state-of-the-art control, survivability, and reduced build times, highlighting the Navy’s improved in-house design and project management capabilities.





After reaching her homeport of Visakhapatnam under the Eastern Naval Command on June 22, INS Nilgiri now plays a pivotal role in securing India's maritime interests.





Her presence off Chennai is a testament to the blend of national heritage and technological frontiers, underlined by her motto, “Adrish Yabalam, Ajeya Shaurayam,” symbolising invisible strength and unconquerable valor. The maiden visit not only bridges geographic and cultural ties but also demonstrates India’s emergence as a self-reliant, modern maritime power.





