



PM Narendra Modi meets Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton and Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne in New Delhi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described first 2+2 talks between India and Australia as very productive, and said this was a sign of growing strategic convergence between both countries.

He also thanked his counterpart Scott Morrison for his focus on the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two counties.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held the 2+2 talks here with their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Peter Dutton.





The two Australian ministers also paid a courtesy visit to Modi later, a PMO statement said.





Modi tweeted, "Was happy to meet Ministers @MarisePayne and @PeterDutton_MP. The 1st Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue between India and Australia was very productive. I thank my friend @ScottMorrisonMP for his focus on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between our nations."





The PMO added that a number of issues were discussed during the ministerial meeting, including possibilities of further expanding bilateral strategic and economic cooperation, the common approach of both countries towards the Indo-Pacific region, and the growing importance of the Indian community in Australia as a human-bridge between both sides.





Appreciating Morrison for his role in rapidly advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership instituted between both countries last year, Modi renewed his invitation to him to visit India at his earliest convenience, it said.







