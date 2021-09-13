



An unidentified Terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday.





According to officials, the encounter started when Terrorists opened fire on a joint search party of the Army and Police in the forests of Dori Maal near Barote Gali in Manjakote area.





The encounter is still going on, the officials said.





They added the search operation was launched in the area following intelligence inputs that a fresh Terrorist had managed to infiltrated from across the border, and were hiding in the forest area.





The identity and group affiliation of the slain Terrorist were yet to be ascertained, the officials said.





The twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region have witnessed a spurt in infiltration attempts since June this year, resulting in the killing of nine Terrorists in separate encounters.





Three soldiers also laid down their lives in the earlier operations.







