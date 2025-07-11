

Senior defence officials from China and Turkey publicly commended the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its combat performance and operational readiness following a four-day conflict with India in May.

These rare, coordinated endorsements came during high-level visits to Air Headquarters in Islamabad, where both Chinese and Turkish delegations praised the PAF’s “decisive” and “battle-proven” actions, viewing them as validation of Pakistan’s evolving air power doctrine.





China’s Chief of Air Staff, Lt Gen Wang Gang, described Pakistan’s aerial response as “a textbook example of precision, discipline and courage in the face of unprovoked aggression.”





He specifically highlighted the PAF’s integration of multi-domain operations (MDOs)—coordinating air, land, sea, space, and cyber capabilities—as a hallmark of modern air warfare, expressing interest in adopting elements of PAF’s doctrine for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).





The Chinese delegation was also briefed on the PAF’s restructuring, focus on AI-driven targeting, and cyber-electronic warfare. PLAAF officials showed strong interest in the JF-17 Block III fighter jet, a joint Pakistan-China development now equipped with AESA radar and advanced avionics.





A day later, Turkey’s Defence Minister Yaşar Güler echoed similar sentiments, lauding the PAF’s “exceptional” performance and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu’s “insightful leadership.” Güler emphasised PAF’s role in the “resolute defence of national sovereignty” and proposed expanded cooperation in training, unmanned aerial systems, and disruptive technologies. His visit coincided with that of Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, signalling a coordinated diplomatic and military outreach as Pakistan seeks to strengthen ties with key allies.





Neither China nor Turkey provided details about the May conflict—which Islamabad downplayed and New Delhi denied outright—but both echoed Pakistan’s military narrative. Their praise offered a diplomatic boost for Islamabad as it faces regional isolation and India’s growing defence ties with the US, France, and Israel. The rare twin endorsements from two of Pakistan’s closest allies reflect a shifting regional balance, with China and Turkey positioning themselves as strategic counterweights to India’s deepening Western partnerships.





During these meetings, both delegations received briefings on PAF’s restructured posture, including its focus on AI, cyber-electronic warfare, and advanced fighter technologies. The Turkish side proposed joint working groups to accelerate industry-to-industry defence ties, building on existing collaboration in drones, pilot training, and aerospace development.





Beyond defence, Islamabad and Ankara agreed to boost cooperation in trade, energy, and infrastructure, aiming to raise bilateral trade to $5 billion. Pakistan expressed interest in benefiting from Turkey’s expertise in defence and announced plans for a Special Economic Zone in Karachi for Turkish entrepreneurs, as well as the revival of the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train route.





The external praise for the PAF, despite India’s denial of aerial losses, raises questions about deeper strategic alignment among Pakistan, China, and Turkey, or whether these visits are calculated displays of support amid shifting regional alliances.





Based On TOI News Report







