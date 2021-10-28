India Successfully Test-Fires Agni-5 Ballistic Missile With A Very High Degree of Accuracy
The Agni-5 missile, which uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy
India on Wednesday successfully test-fired a surface to a surface ballistic missile, Agni-5, from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast. It was test-fired at 7.50 pm.
The missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets up to a 5,000-km range with a very high degree of accuracy.
The successful launch aligns with India’s policy to have a “credible minimum deterrence” that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’.
India had in June this year successfully test-fired a completely new missile in its ambitious Agni series off the Odisha coast. The test of the high-tech nuclear-capable ballistic missile, Agni Prime, was carried out from the launching complex IV of Abdul Kalam Island.
“Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. The missile has followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy," a statement issued by the DRDO had stated at the time. Agni-P was the most advanced missile in the Agni series, which was developed with the cutting-edge technologies used in 4000-km range Agni-IV and 5000-km Agni-V missiles.
Agni-1 to 5 missiles are designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). At present, apart from the Agni-5, other Agni missiles that India has in its armoury are: Agni-1 with a 700-km range, Agni-2 with a 2,000-km range, Agni-3 and Agni-4 with 2,500 km to more than 3,500 km range.
In June, India test-fired the nuclear-capable Agni-Prime ballistic missile - a more advanced version of the Agni class of missiles - from a location off the Odisha coast.
