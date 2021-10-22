



A member of the Afghan women's national volleyball team was allegedly beheaded by the Taliban in Kabul, a report quoting the coach of the team stated





The victim, identified as Mahjubin Hakimi, played in the youth age group in the Afghan junior women’s national volleyball team.





In an interview with the Persian Independent, Suraya Afzali (a pseudonym), one of the coaches of the Afghan women's national volleyball team, confirmed that the athlete had been killed, but nobody learnt about the gruesome murder as the insurgents had threatened her family not to talk about it.





Mahjabin played for the Kabul Municipality Volleyball Club before the collapse of the previous Afghan government and was one of the club's most successful players.





According to Afzali, after the collapse of the previous government, female athletes across Afghanistan faced a serious security threat, and the Taliban pursued them and searched the homes of a number of them in various cities.





Many female athletes, especially members of the Afghan women's volleyball team who have competed in foreign and domestic competitions and appeared in media programmes, are under serious threat.





The coach of the Afghan women's national volleyball team said that only two of the team's players were able to leave Afghanistan through personal action, and the rest of the team members inside Afghanistan are under threat and terror.





"All the players of the volleyball team and the rest of the women athletes are in a bad situation and in despair and fear," Afzali said.





"Everyone has been forced to flee and live in unknown places. Efforts to gain the support of foreign organisations and countries to leave Afghanistan have so far been unsuccessful," the report said.





Mahjabin's death has fuelled fears of being targeted by the Taliban and individuals who have long sought to disrupt women's sports.







