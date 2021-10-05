



Britain's recently appointed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss





To challenge the influence of authoritarian states, the UK wants to get into agreements, covering trade and security with India and other democratic nations in Indo-Pacific region. The remark was made by Britain's new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Sunday. The leader is keen to strike more deals in line with AUKUS





Until her recent promotion within UK Cabinet, Truss as international trade secretary was in-charge of talks with India on a future Free Trade Agreement (FTA).





The foreign secretary said that she is keen to strike more deals in line with AUKUS, the trilateral security alliance between Australia, the UK and the US, which is widely seen as a counter-balance to China.





In her first major interview since taking over new role, Truss told The Sunday Times, "We want to work with our friends and allies to create more economic agreements and security agreements. AUKUS is about protecting trade routes and shipping routes specifically with Australia but I want to look at arrangements with India, with Japan and with Canada to expand that security support in the same types of areas."





"Some countries we will be able to enter deeper security arrangements with than others. One thing I know from being Trade Secretary for two years is that the UK is hugely trusted. People know we are reliable and when we say we will do something we do it, we follow the rules," the leader added.







