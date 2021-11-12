



KSSAPL is a newly incorporated Company to undertake activities relating to Defence and Aerospace Industry.





Bharat Forge Ltd has informed that Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (“KSSL”) the defence subsidiary of the Company has promoted and incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia namely Kalyani Strategic Systems Australia Pty Ltd on November 10, 2021.





The Authorized Capital is 1 AUD (Australian Dollar) and Issued, Subscribed & Paid-up Capital is 1 AUD (Australian Dollar).





As per regulatory filing, KSSAPL is a newly incorporated Company to undertake activities relating to Defence and Aerospace Industry.





KSSAPL is incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of KSSL with an objective of exploring new business opportunities and diversifying our existing product portfolio in the defence and aerospace industry.





KSSAPL is incorporated in Australia and is registered with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on November 10, 2021. KSSAPL has not yet commenced its business operations and hence there is no turnover generated.







