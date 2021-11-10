



Omnipresent Robot Technologies, a Delhi-based robotics and drone company has claimed that it has conducted the longest drone flight of 51 km in India to survey the pipeline of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in Haryana.





The flight went to a maximum altitude of 400 feet as per the rules of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulator of the aviation sector.





Dubbed as Omni Hansa V5, the drone is Hybrid Fixed-Wing VTOL (Vertical Take Off and Landing) Vehicle, which has tracker on it that can be tracked over 4G network.





Omnipresent Robot Technologies Founder and CEO Aakash Sinha told a news agency that the 51 km-long flight of Omni-Hansa V5 took place on November 3. "I believe the previous longest drone flight in India was of 42 km." he said. HPCL wants Omnipresent to extend the range of Omni Hansa V5 to 100-200 km.





The company has also presented a concept paper on designing the orientation mechanism for the Chandrayaan-II Lunar Lander, as per the company's website.





Notably, Chandrayaan II is India's second mission to the moon, spearheaded by state's space agency ISRO. The ISRO Scientists lost communication with the Vikram lander, the Lander of Chandrayaan-2, in 2019 just 2.1 km from the lunar surface.







