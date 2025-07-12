



The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has announced the successful conclusion of Operation Baam (Dawn), a large-scale freedom campaign that unfolded between July 9 and July 11, 2025, across Balochistan, Pakistan.





According to BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch, the operation consisted of 84 coordinated attacks targeting Pakistani military personnel, intelligence operatives, and key state infrastructure.





The BLF claims that at least 50 personnel from the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps were killed, with more than 51 others injured during these assaults. The group further stated that nine alleged intelligence agents—reportedly from agencies such as Military Intelligence (MI) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)—were executed at a checkpoint in the Musakhel region.





The operation featured:





Over 30 direct attacks on military and paramilitary personnel. Four ambushes targeting Pakistani security forces. Strikes on installations belonging to the police, Levies, Customs, MI, and ISI. Destruction or disabling of 25 vehicles, including gas tankers and mineral transport trucks, disrupting Pakistan’s resource extraction logistics. Seven mobile towers torched, severely impacting local communications. Five surveillance drones downed, hampering Pakistani military surveillance. Damage to a government bus and a local bank.





Additionally, the BLF established 22 temporary checkpoints in strategic zones such as Makran, Rakhshan, Sarawan, Jhalawan, Koh-e-Sulaiman, Bela, and Kachhi, where they briefly asserted control and seized weapons. The campaign was described by BLF as a “strategic transformation” in its military doctrine, aiming to cripple what it calls the “colonial administrative structure” of the “Punjabi-occupied Pakistani state”.





In their statements, the BLF denounced the Pakistani government’s exploitation of Balochistan’s resources and the marginalization of its people, warning that continued oppression would trigger “escalating repercussions.”





The group characterised Operation Baam as a milestone in the Baloch national liberation movement, signalling a new phase of organised resistance and demonstrating their capacity for large-scale, synchronised operations across a vast geography.





While the Pakistani government has not officially acknowledged the full scale of the attacks, reports indicate heightened military patrols, increased roadblocks, and deployment of surveillance drones in the affected regions. The operation has reignited international attention on Balochistan’s separatist conflict, highlighting the province’s chronic underdevelopment, resource exploitation, and longstanding grievances against the central government.





Based On ANI Report







