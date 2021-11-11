



The India-US DTTI group meeting was held virtually and focused on strengthening bilateral defence trade relations and creating opportunities to jointly develop and produce defence equipment





In a major boost for defence ties, India and the US have signed a deal to jointly develop air-launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as the two countries held the 11th Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) group meeting on Tuesday.





The meeting was held virtually and focused on strengthening bilateral defence trade relations and creating opportunities to jointly develop and produce defence equipment.





“The co-chairs were pleased to note that since the last DTTI group meeting in September 2020, the first project agreement for air-launched unmanned aerial vehicle under the joint working group air systems was signed, which is a major accomplishment for the DTTI,” the defence ministry said in a press statement.





The meeting was co-chaired by Raj Kumar, India’s secretary for defence production, and Gregory Kausner, the PTDO (performing the duties of) under secretary of defence for acquisition and sustainment at the US defence department.





The defence ministry said that four joint working groups attended the meeting, which focused on land, naval, air and aircraft carrier technologies that were established under the DTTI to boost mutually agreed projects.





“The groups reported to the co-chairs on ongoing activities and collaborative opportunities, including a number of near-term projects targeted for completion on priority,” the defence ministry said.





Also, in a push for India and the US to jointly develop niche technology, the Defence Industry Collaboration Forum’s (DICF) virtual expo was held on Monday.





It was convened by Anurag Bajpai, India’s joint secretary for defence industries, and Jesse Salazar, the US deputy assistant secretary of defence for industrial policy.





“This forum offers an opportunity for Indian and US industries to be directly involved in the DTTI and it facilitates dialogue between government and industry on issues that impact industrial collaboration. The results of the discussion were briefed to the DTTI group co-chairs,” the defence ministry said in the press release.







