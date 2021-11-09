



NSA of seven countries - Iran, Russia and five central Asian countries - Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will be in New Delhi for talks on November 10. A source described it as a meeting by "security czars" with discussions set to take place on security and finding a "common ground on the way forward".





A release from the ministry of external affairs said: "The high-level dialogue will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan. It will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability."





Key issues at the meet will be terrorism along with Afghanistan, radicalisation, extremism, cross-border movement, drug trafficking, humanitarian aid and threat emanating from a vast number of military weapons left behind in the country.





It is the third such format of talks taking place with the last having taken place in Iran.





The 2018 round in Iran saw five countries - Iran, Afghanistan, China, Russia and India. The number then increased to seven in 2019 with the participation of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - both of which share a land border with Afghanistan.





India has been "quite engaged on Afghan issues and reflects the importance we attach to the situation there" sources said while highlighting New Delhi's focus on the issue at the BRICS NSA meetings, PM at SCO meet and Italian G20 summit on Afghanistan, Russian NSA visiting India accompanied by his defence ministry and intelligence officials.





The fact the NSAs are visiting India, sources pointed that it shows the "importance, the value they see in coming for the meet" and "degree of worry as to what is going on in Afghanistan and major security challenges and to meet and discuss things on Indian soil".





Asked on the outreach to Taliban, sources pointed out that New Delhi doesn't "recognise the Taliban government in Kabul". None of the countries participating in the meet has recognised the Taliban regime in Kabul.





Pakistan has publicly said that it will not be participating in the meet. Terming the development "unfortunate", sources pointed how in the past two meetings Islamabad had not participated over India's presence.





China has conveyed to India it could not participate due to scheduling issues but will continue to have contacts with India on Afghanistan. One of the reasons for China's non-participation is due to the plenum of the Chinese Communist Party currently underway in Beijing.





Indian NSA Ajit Doval will hold bilateral meetings with Tajik and Uzbek NSA on Tuesday, Russian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz NSA on Wednesday in Delhi on the sidelines of Delhi security dialogue meet on Afghanistan.





Kazakhstan's delegation will also be visiting the Golden Temple and Uzbek delegation will visit the Taj Mahal while the Tajik delegation will be in Delhi for sightseeing. India has already had bilateral with Kazkh, Tajik, Kyrgyz and Russian NSA in the past few months.





Iran will be represented by Secretary, Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Russia by Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai P. Patrushev, Kazakhstan by Chairman of National Security Committee Karim Massimov, Kyrgyzstan by Secretary of the Security Council Marat Mukanovich Imankulov, Tajikistan by Secretary, Security Council Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Turkmenistan by Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on Security & Secretary, State Security Council Charymyrat Kakalyyevvich Amavov and Uzbekistan by Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Victor Makhmudov.







