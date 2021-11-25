



The submarine has been built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd





New Delhi: The Indian Navy has commissioned its fourth, stealth Scorpene-class submarine under Project 75, INS Vela on Thursday in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. Known as the 'Silent Killer', this induction will boost the Navy's combat capability.





The Project 75 includes the construction of six submarines of Scorpene design, these include - Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj - which have already been commissioned, according to PTI.





Here are a few interesting facts about INS Vela:





The submarine has been built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France.

The previous avatar of INS Vela was commissioned on August 31, 1973 and it rendered yeoman service to the nation for 37 eventful years before being decommissioned on June 25, 2010.

The new 'Vela' is a potent man o' war and is capable of offensive operations that span across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare, the statement said.

According to an HT report, INS Vela will be commissioned by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh.

INS Vela is known to have advanced stealth and combat capabilities when it comes to engaging with the enemy.

These are features advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons.

Induction of the submarine consolidates the Indian Navy's position as a builder's Navy significantly and adds sharpness and strength to its combat capability, PTI reported the statement as saying.





On Sunday, Indian Navy's stealth guided-missile destroyer Visakhapatnam was commissioned in Mumbai. The indigenously-built warship is packed with an array of missiles and anti-submarine rockets.







