



The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times on Thursday said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat's death in the tragic helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor "not only exposed the Indian military's lack of discipline and combat preparedness, but also dealt a heavy blow to the country's military modernization that could linger for a long time".





The CCP mouthpiece quoted a Chinese military expert saying that India "is known to have a loose and undisciplined military culture". "Indian troops often do not follow standard operating procedures and regulations," the expert added.





Global Times further said that the unfortunate crash in which CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were killed could have been avoided if "the flight was delayed until the weather improved" or "the pilot had flown more carefully or skilfully" or "the ground maintenance crew took better care of the chopper".





Meanwhile, Twitter users slammed the Chinese mouthpiece for its "lack of empathy" at this hour.





"This is #China's frustration talking. The expansionist bully has been called out & exposed. India has many able military commanders, each braver & more competent than the other. India will be even more determined to stand up to stare the bully down. #IndiaFirst," tweeted journalist Gaurav Sawant.





Journalist Vikas Bhaduria wrote: "They are silent on the death of their soldiers in Galvan Valley, they are teaching us. Do you know the consequences of hitting death or tell you again?"



