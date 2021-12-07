



DRDO officials said the air defence system that can engage targets at around 15 km is being developed by DRDO for naval warships





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials on Tuesday announced that India has successfully test-fired the Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from off the coast of Odisha.





The air defence system, which can engage targets at around 15 km, is being developed by DRDO for naval warships and the test was done in the presence of senior navy officers.





Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had last month successfully tested the high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT), ABHYAS, used for evaluation of various missile systems, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha.





Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday, India is developing indigenous anti-drone technology to thwart the growing threat from these devices on the country's borders and it will soon be made available to the security forces.



