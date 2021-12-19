



Twitter indefinitely blocked the account of journalist ⁦Aarti Tikoo⁩ for a tweet where she sought protection for her brother who was 'threatened' by terrorists





In another arbitrary step, Twitter temporarily blocked the account of Kashmiri journalist ⁦Aarti Tikoo⁩ for a tweet where she is looking out for her brother Sahil Tikoo, whose life is allegedly threatened by terrorists. Claiming that Sahil Tikoo was being openly threatened by 'jihadi' terrorists Aarti Tikoo took to Twitter to seek protection and safety for her brother.





Aarti Tikoo is a Kashmiri Hindu Journalist and the founder and editor in chief of “The New Indian”, while her brother Sahil Tikoo is the spokesperson of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha's Jammu and Kashmir unit.





In the post, dated December 15, Tikoo had sought protection from the Home Ministry for her brother who lives in Srinagar.





“My brother Sahil Tikoo who lives in Srinagar is being openly threatened by jihadis terrorists sitting in Kashmir-India, their handles in Pakistan, the UK, and the US. Is anyone watching? Are we sitting ducks waiting to be shot dead by Islamists or will you crack down on them? HMO India," the journalist had tweeted.





However, the tweet was deleted by the microblogging site for 'violation of rule' against 'hateful conduct.' Moreover, her account was temporarily blocked from making further posts.





Twitter flagged the account citing its rules against hateful speech, under which, users are not allowed to "promote violence against, threaten or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious disease."





Twitter Blocks Aarti Tikoo's Account









Twitter Faces Flak For Indefinitely Blocking Journalist



Several notable personalities have come out in support of Aarti Tikoo since her account was blocked by Twitter for speaking out against terrorists in the Valley. Terming the move unacceptable and outrageous, author Anand Ranganathan immediate restoration of the journalist's account.





ANI News Editor Smita Prakash also stated that the Twitter algorithm 'malfunctioned' in blocking her from tweeting.





Aarti Tikoo's brother Hitesh also called out Twitter for the unjustified action.





Calling out at Twitter for its 'hypocrisy', Aarti Tikoo also shared a video about how terrorist organizations and those engaging in terror-related activities were given the platform to spread hate in society, whereas the voices of Kashmiri Hindus were muzzled by the site.





“Quite clear Twitter is allowing Pakistan sponsored terrorists to use Twitter Spaces for terror-related activities, to threaten Indians and to hatch conspiracies to kill Kashmiri Hindus like Sahil Tikoo." she wrote.







