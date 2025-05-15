



Pakistan has reported the deportation of 5,402 of its nationals for begging from various countries since the start of 2024, according to official data presented by the Ministry of Interior to the National Assembly. This issue has become particularly acute in the Gulf states, where large Pakistani expatriate communities reside and where begging is both illegal and socially unacceptable.





In 2024 alone, 4,850 Pakistani beggars were deported. The vast majority-4,498 individuals-were sent back from Saudi Arabia, followed by 242 from Iraq. Other countries contributing to these deportations included Malaysia (55), the United Arab Emirates (49), as well as unspecified numbers from Qatar and Oman. The trend continued into 2025, with 552 more deportations reported up to May: 535 from Saudi Arabia, nine from the UAE, and five from Iraq.





Pakistani authorities have taken steps to curb this trend. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) recently intercepted three female beggars at Karachi airport who were attempting to travel to Saudi Arabia under the guise of Umrah pilgrims. These women were found without return tickets or hotel bookings and had previously been stopped at Lahore airport for similar reasons.





The deportation crisis is rooted in deep socio-economic and structural problems within Pakistan. Widespread poverty and a lack of employment opportunities push many individuals to seek livelihoods abroad, sometimes resorting to begging when other avenues fail. Once abroad, they often find themselves in precarious situations, leading to their detention and deportation.





Saudi Arabia, which tops the list of deportations, has expressed repeated concerns to Pakistan about the influx of beggars, prompting bilateral discussions and agreements to address the issue. The problem has also prompted calls from Pakistani lawmakers for stricter monitoring of citizens traveling abroad and for improved welfare mechanisms to prevent vulnerable populations from resorting to such measures.





The deportation of over 5,400 Pakistani beggars since 2024 highlights a significant humanitarian and reputational challenge for Pakistan. The phenomenon is driven by poverty and lack of opportunities at home, and its persistence underscores the urgent need for comprehensive social support, better overseas monitoring, and international cooperation to address both the root causes and the consequences of this migration trend.





