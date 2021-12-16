



In the fourth encounter in the last five days, two terrorists were killed during a gunfight in South Kashmir’s Kulgam area early on Thursday.





Police are yet to identify the deceased terrorists. On Wednesday night, a team of personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the Redwani Bala village in South Kashmir’s Kulgam area after receiving intel about the presence of terrorists there.





As the joint team zeroed-in on the target, the terrorists started shooting at them as they tried to break the security cordon. The two were killed during the encounter that lasted several hours.





Six terrorists have been killed in encounters in Kashmir in the last five days. On Wednesday, a top Hizbul terrorist, Feroz Ahmad Dar, was killed in Pulwama. On Monday, two more terrorists were killed at Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar city. Another terrorist was killed in South Kashmir’s Awantipora on Sunday morning.







