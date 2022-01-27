



The Special Task Force on Monday raided the rented house of the accused, said Odisha police





Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has seized brown sugar worth over ₹ 3 crore, ₹ 65 lakh in cash and three revolvers from a rented house in Nayagarh district, a senior officer said.





The STF arrested one accused and two others were in the police scanner, said senior Crime Branch official Sanjeev Panda, adding that the STF also seized some live bullets from the house.





As per reports, the prime accused, stated to be a native of some other district, has been residing in a rented accommodation along with his family members for the last few months. Crime Branch sources said that he has allegedly been involved in drug peddling in the area.





The STF team on Monday raided the rented house of the accused and seized the materials.





Refusing to divulge details of the case, Mr Panda said that the seizure of 3.1 kg of drugs from Nayagarh was first of its kind in the district.





The seizure items included brown sugar 3.1 kg, cash of ₹ 65.32 lakh, three 7 MM pistol, 7 magazine, 43 rounds of 7 mm ammunition, one note counting machine, 4 mobile phones and one tablet set, the STF said.





In this connection, a case has been registered under NDPS Act 1985 along with Arms Act. The accused will be forwarded to the court later in the day, police said.







