



New Delhi: The Indian Navy conducted a three-day-long virtual workshop at Indian naval station (INS) Valsura in Jamnagar of Gujarat on leveraging artificial intelligence, an official statement said on Thursday.





The workshop, which was conducted under the aegis of southern naval command, concluded on January 21, the Indian Navy’s statement noted.





“Speakers from renowned IT companies like Google, IBM, Infosys and TCS shared the industry perspective during the three-day event,” it said.





Distinguished academicians from IIT Delhi, New York University, Amrita University and DA-IICT also spoke about the latest trends and applications of artificial intelligence, it said.





“The webinar conducted saw online participation by over 500 participants from across the country,” it added.





The Indian Navy is focused on incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning in critical mission areas, it stated.







