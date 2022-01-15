In a major boost to India’s defence capability building prowess, the Philippines on Friday has accepted BrahMos Aerospace to supply Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System Acquisition Project for its navy.





The proposal is worth $374,9 million. The Notice of Award has been communicated to BrahMos officials by the Philippines Department of National Defence.





The Indian Navy and the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) successfully tested the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile this week, on January 11.





The development comes in the backdrop of the government’s push for Make in India in defence sector. Earlier, lauding the development, Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh said the robustness of Indian Navy mission readiness is reconfirmed after the successful launch of the advanced version of BrahMos Missile from INS Vishakhapatnam.



