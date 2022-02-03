



The J&K police said the arrested terrorist had joined terror folds recently and the terrorist associate was providing the logistic support to him





Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces arrested three active terrorists including two hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Budgam and Baramulla. Besides, one terrorist associate was also arrested.





Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.





A top police official said, “Acting on specific information about presence of terrorists in Aarath area of Budgam, Police along with 2 RR arrested an active terrorist of proscribed outfit LeT identified as Yasir Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmed and a terrorist associate identified as Irfan Bashir son of Bashir Ahmed Dar both residents of Allahpora Budgam.”





Incriminating materials of LeT, arms and ammunition including one Chinese grenade, one AK Magazine and 30 AK rounds were recovered from their possession.





Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist had joined terror folds recently and the arrested terrorist associate was providing the logistic support to him.





Accordingly, a case has been registered at Police station Budgam and further investigation into the matter is in progress.





Moreover, Police in Baramulla along with 32RR arrested two hybrid terrorists identified as Muzamil Ahmad and Mohammad Yaseen, both residents of Chakloo Baramulla.





As per the police, the duo was missing since February 16, 2022. Two Chinese Pistols, two Magazines and 12 Pistol rounds were recovered.





Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was in close contact with handlers of proscribed terror outfit LeT across the border and on their directions, they left their homes on February 16, 2022 to join LeT. It was also revealed that they were tasked to carry out attack on Police/SF and soft targets in the coming days. Their involvement in other terror acts is also being investigated.







