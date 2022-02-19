Chinese made 3rd Gen JF-17 is purported to be of no match to the 4.5 Gen Indian made Tejas Jet





According to Saleem Akhtar Malik, a Pakistan Army veteran, IAF wants an aircraft with supercruise capability, like the French Rafale. Supercruise is sustained supersonic flight of a supersonic aircraft with a useful weapons load performed efficiently, which typically precludes the use of highly inefficient afterburners (reheat). The main thrust of the Indian media campaigns on JF-17 avoiding aerial displays, or simply not participating in events that feature the Tejas





Singapore Air Show claimed as Asia’s most influential aerospace display is held every two years at the Changi international airport. This year, the Air Show is being held from 15 to 18 February. An IAF detachment of the Tejas Mark 1 fighters, supported by a 44-person team, is in Singapore to participate.





Besides the significantly large Indian presence at the Air Show, a strong media campaign has been launched to showcase the Tejas aircraft. The Indian presence is being linked with the Malaysian Air Force tender, in 2021, for procuring a suitable fighter aircraft to replace its aging MiG- 29s. There is some confusion regarding the bids submitted to the Malaysian Air Force on 6 October 2021. According to the Indian media, the JF-17 is out of the race. Despite this claim, the recent Indian defence analyses are pitching the Tejas mainly against JF-17.





Tejas Vs JF-17





Let us examine the facts. Unlike the Tejas, which has still to get its first foreign customer, the JF-17 is being operated by the Burmese and the Nigerian air forces. Talks are going on for selling the JF-17 to Argentina, Iraq, and Azerbaijan. According to recent reports, Turkey is also considering buying this fighter.





On the other hand, even the Indian air force is having second thoughts about the Tejas. Goaded by the government, IAF has reluctantly ordered 86 Tejas from the Hindustan Aeronautics, however, it is still banking upon the French Rafale fighter to counter the PAF in a future India –Pakistan War.





Tejas And JF-17 During Operation Swift Retort





On 27 February 2019, the PAF conducted six airstrikes at multiple locations in IIOJK. The airstrikes were part of the PAF military operation codenamed Operation Swift Retort and were conducted in retaliation to the IAF airstrike in Balakot just a day before, on 26 February. PAF employed F-16s, JF-17s, and Mirage V during the combat. IAF countered by employing Mirage 2000s, Su-30s, and even the Cold War vintage MiG 21- the Flying Coffin. But the much-vaunted Tejas was conspicuous by its absence in the skirmish. Why?





PAF pilots shot down two Indian fighter aircraft – a SU-30 MKI and a MiG- 21 Bis. The wreckage of Su30 fell inside IIOJK whereas the MiG-21, piloted by Wing commander Abhinandan, fell inside Azad Kashmir territory. Abhinandan was taken prisoner and was later handed back to India.





The JF-17, despite not having an AESA radar at that time, was boldly employed by PAF during Operation Swift Retort. When a formation of SU30s and Mirage 2000s tried to engage the JF-17 formation which was part of the escort, the Thunders repeatedly broke the lock and the IAF formation found itself cornered. Having failed to break the JF-17 lock despite several attempts, the IAF pilots asked Indian ground defences to engage the PAF jets. In the process, the Indian ground defences shot down their own helicopter which was sent out on a Search and Rescue mission for the downed SU-30.





The Tejas -this “superb specimen of Indian technology”- has an American power plant (General Electric F414, after the failure of the indigenous Kaveri engine), Israeli, and French avionics and weapon systems. India’s contribution is mainly in the form of fuselage and wings. Tejas has a considerable ballast (deadweight) packed into the aircraft to keep it balanced. This is a very primitive and rough measure in an aircraft touted to be at the “forefront of cutting edge technologies”.





Why Is IAF Lukewarm On The Tejas?





IAF wants an aircraft with supercruise capability, like the French Rafale. Supercruise is sustained supersonic flight of a supersonic aircraft with a useful weapons load performed efficiently, which typically precludes the use of highly inefficient afterburners (reheat). Many well-known supersonic military aircraft, including the Tejas and the Thunder, are not capable of supercruise as they are only able to maintain supersonic flight in short bursts (typically with afterburners) while they cruise at subsonic speeds. Aircraft, such as the American SR-71 Blackbird, is designed to cruise at supersonic speed with afterburners enabled. However, a supercruise aircraft consumes much more fuel than an ordinary supersonic aircraft.





IAF demands a fighter aircraft with supercruise capability primarily to spend as little time in the enemy/hostile airspace as possible. This indicates a psyche that avoids contact with the enemy except for the minimum required duration. From this, we can conclude that in future wars IAF pilots will mostly avoid entering Pakistan’s airspace and rely on standoff weapons- engaging the hostile aircraft from within the Indian airspace.





So, Why Does PAF Avoid Fielding JF-17 In Air Shows Featuring The Tejas?





JF-17 is a combat-proven aircraft. Besides PAF, it is being operated by two other air forces, while negotiations are going on for its induction in at least four more air forces. PAF does not want to pitch JF17 against an inferior aircraft which is controversial even in India. You compete with aircraft in your own league, not with lesser ones.





Saleem Akhtar Malik is a Pakistan Army veteran who writes on national and international affairs



